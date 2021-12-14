You are Here
Παιχνίδι της χρονιάς το It Takes Two!
Παιχνίδι της χρονιάς το It Takes Two!


Μπορεί το κοινό να ψήφισε το Halo Infinite ως το κορυφαίο παιχνίδι του 2021, παρόλα αυτά, το εξαιρετικό indie game It Takes Two ήταν αυτό που έφυγε με τον τίτλο του Game of the Year από την εκδήλωση The Game Awards 2021, αφήνοντας πίσω του σπουδαία παιχνίδια όπως τα Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread και Psychonauts 2.

Ακολουθούν οι νικητές σε κάθε κατηγορία με έντονα γράμματα:

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • WINNER: It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Player’s Choice

  • WINNER: Halo Infinite
  • Metroid Dread
  • It Takes Two
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

Best Ongoing

Best Indie

Best Debut Indie

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Games for Impact

Best Community Support

Best Mobile Game

Best VR/AR

Best Action

Best Action/Adventure

Best Role Playing

Best Fighting

Best Family

Best Sports/Racing

Best Sim/Strategy

Best Multiplayer

Most Anticipated

Innovation in Accessibility

Content Creator of the Year

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Athlete

Best Esports Team

Best Esports Coach

Best Esports Event

