Παιχνίδι της χρονιάς το It Takes Two!

Μπορεί το κοινό να ψήφισε το Halo Infinite ως το κορυφαίο παιχνίδι του 2021, παρόλα αυτά, το εξαιρετικό indie game It Takes Two ήταν αυτό που έφυγε με τον τίτλο του Game of the Year από την εκδήλωση The Game Awards 2021, αφήνοντας πίσω του σπουδαία παιχνίδια όπως τα Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread και Psychonauts 2.

Ακολουθούν οι νικητές σε κάθε κατηγορία με έντονα γράμματα:

Game of the Year

Deathloop

WINNER: It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Player’s Choice

WINNER: Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

It Takes Two

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

WINNER: Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

WINNER: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

WINNER: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

WINNER: Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

WINNER: Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

WINNER: Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

WINNER: Returnal

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

WINNER: Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

WINNER: Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

WINNER: Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

WINNER: It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Sim/Strategy

WINNER: Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

WINNER: It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Most Anticipated

WINNER: Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Content Creator of the Year

WINNER: Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA 2

WINNER: League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

WINNER: Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

WINNER: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

WINNER: Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

WINNER: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

*Ακολουθήστε το Techgear.gr στο Google News για να ενημερώνεστε άμεσα για όλα τα νέα άρθρα! Όσοι χρησιμοποιείτε υπηρεσία RSS (π.χ. Feedly), μπορείτε να προσθέσετε το techgear.gr στη λίστα σας με αντιγραφή και επικόλληση της διεύθυνσης https://www.techgear.gr/feed στο αντίστοιχο πεδίο της υπηρεσίας σας. Αν προτιμάτε το Twitter, θα μας βρείτε στο προφίλ @techgeargr.