Η Google θέλει να ενσωματώσει παραγωγικό AI στο Google Assistant

Θα πρέπει να θεωρούμε δεδομένο ότι από τώρα και στο εξής κάθε νέο project των μεγάλων εταιρειών τεχνολογίας θα είναι συνυφασμένο με την παραγωγική Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη, επομένως, δεν προκαλεί εντύπωση πως η Google σκοπεύει να την αξιοποιήσει και για την ενίσχυση του ψηφιακού βοηθού Google Assistant.

Η ιστοσελίδα Axios κατάφερε να αποκτήσει πρόσβαση σε ένα memo που μοιράστηκε εσωτερικά στη Google, το οποίο αναφέρει ξεκάθαρα πως θέλουν να ενσωματώσουν το τελευταίας γενιάς μεγάλο γλωσσικό μοντέλο στον Assistant, μια υλοποίηση που σαφέστατα παρουσιάζει μεγάλο ενδιαφέρον μιας και δεν έχουμε δει κάτι αντίστοιχο σε άλλους ψηφιακούς βοηθούς μέχρι στιγμής (π.χ. Siri, Alexa).

Να σημειωθεί, πάντως, ότι το memo δεν αναφέρει κάποιο χρονοδιάγραμμα για την υλοποίηση του project, αλλά καταγράφονται σημαντικές αλλαγές στις ομάδες που θα συνεργαστούν για να το φέρουν εις πέρας με την προτεραιότητα να δίνεται στον mobile χώρο:

Subject: Assistant vision and team changes

Hi team,

Since we launched Assistant seven years ago, we’ve built great experiences for the hundreds of millions of people who use it every month. And we’ve heard people’s strong desire for assistive, conversational technology that can improve their lives.

As a team, we need to focus on delivering high-quality, critical product experiences for our users. We’ve also seen the profound potential of generative AI to transform people’s lives and see a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM technology, would look like. (A portion of the team has already started working on this, beginning with mobile.)

To do both of these things with speed and focus, we are making some changes in the organization:

We’re combining the Services and Surfaces teams, which will be led by Unni and Bryant.

The Mobile team will operate separately under Minni and Zaheed.

The NLP team will now be led by Xiaonan and Lisa. Sincere thank-you to Michelle, who — on top of her day job leading infrastructure — stewarded the NLP team over the past 4 months. Michelle will now lead infrastructure at 100% capacity.

Speech will continue supporting Assistant and other products, and Françoise will now report to Sissie.