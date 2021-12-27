Διαθέσιμο από σήμερα με SharePlay, Apple Music Voice Plan κ.ά.

Εκτός από τα iOS 15.2 και iPadOS 15.2, η Apple προχώρησε σήμερα στο λανσάρισμα και του macOS Monterey 12.1, το πρώτο μεγάλο update του λειτουργικού συστήματος για υπολογιστές Mac που κυκλοφόρησε τον περασμένο Οκτώβριο.

Στο macOS Monterey 12.1 έρχεται η περίφημη λειτουργία SharePlay, χάριν στην οποία οι χρήστες μπορούν να μοιράζονται μέσω FaceTime το περιεχόμενο που παρακολουθούν, τη μουσική και τα παιχνίδια που παίζουν. Για παράδειγμα, ξεκινάς να ακούς μια playlist στο Apple Music και μπορείς να τη μοιραστείς με κάποια από τις επαφές σου με κλήση μέσω FaceTime ή να παρακολουθείτε παρέα το ίδιο επεισόδιο ή ακόμη και να γυμνάζεστε παρέα με προγράμματα από την υπηρεσία Apple Fitness+. Το SharePlay έχει σχεδιαστεί για να λειτουργεί με τις first-party εφαρμογές της Apple, αλλά υπάρχει και API για όσους developers επιθυμούν να προσφέρουν αυτή τη δυνατότητα στους χρήστες των εφαρμογών τους.

Ακόμη, το macOS Monterey 12.1 υποστηρίζει το νέο συνδρομητικό πακέτο Apple Music Voice Plan που λειτουργεί αποκλειστικά με αναζητήσεις μέσω του ψηφιακού βοηθού Siri, φέρνει το Communication Safety στην εφαρμογή Messages για συσκευές που χρησιμοποιούν παιδιά, το Digital Legacy Contacts για τη διαχείριση των δεδομένων αφού αποβιώσει ο χρήστης, καρτέλα Store στην εφαρμογή TV, HDR playback στο YouTube, υποστήριξη του Hide My Email στην εφαρμογή Mail, αλλά και επιδιορθώσεις που αφορούν το notch, τη φόρτιση και το trackpad.

SharePlay

SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps

Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when you or your friends speak

Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Photos

Memories has been redesigned with a new interactive interface, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages

New Memory types include additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories

Messages

Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity

Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search

Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

TV App

Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

This release also includes the following enhancements for your Mac:

Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac:

Desktop and Screen Saver may appear blank after selecting photos from the Photos library

Trackpad could become unresponsive to taps or clicks

External displays may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected using Thunderbolt or USB-C

HDR video playback on YouTube.com could cause 2021 MacBook Pro computers to panic

Menu bar extras may be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro computers

MagSafe may stop charging on 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computers when lid is closed and system is shut down

*Ακολουθήστε το Techgear.gr στο Google News για να ενημερώνεστε άμεσα για όλα τα νέα άρθρα! Όσοι χρησιμοποιείτε υπηρεσία RSS (π.χ. Feedly), μπορείτε να προσθέσετε το techgear.gr στη λίστα σας με αντιγραφή και επικόλληση της διεύθυνσης https://www.techgear.gr/feed στο αντίστοιχο πεδίο της υπηρεσίας σας. Αν προτιμάτε το Twitter, θα μας βρείτε στο προφίλ @techgeargr.