Διαθέσιμο από σήμερα με App Privacy Report, Legacy Contacts κ.ά.

Ξεκίνησε πριν από λίγη ώρα η διάθεση των iOS 15.2 και iPadOS 15.2 από την Apple και οι κάτοχοι συμβατών iPhone και iPad μπορείτε να ελέγξετε από το μενού των ρυθμίσεων αν έχει έρθει η αναβάθμιση στη συσκευή σας (Settings -> General -> Software Update).

Αμφότερα φέρνουν διάφορα νέα στοιχεία, όπως το App Privacy Report που ουσιαστικά ενημερώνει αναλυτικά τον χρήστη σχετικά με το πόσο συχνά η εκάστοτε εφαρμογή αποκτά πρόσβαση σε προσωπικά δεδομένα και λειτουργίες της συσκευής (π.χ. κάμερα και μικρόφωνο), καθώς επίσης και για τα προσωπικά δεδομένα που “βλέπουν” οι διάφορες ιστοσελίδες που επισκέπτεται ο χρήστης.

Επίσης, μεταξύ άλλων συμπεριλαμβάνεται το Communication Safety για συσκευές που χρησιμοποιούν παιδιά, η λειτουργία Legacy Contacts για τη διαχείριση των δεδομένων του χρήστη σε περίπτωση που αποβιώσει, βελτιώσεις στις λειτουργίες Find My και Hide My Email, αλλά και το νέο πακέτο Apple Music Voice Plan.

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Privacy

App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity

Messages

Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity

Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search

Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

Camera

Macro photo control for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

TV app

Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

CarPlay

Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crosswalks for supported cities

This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone:

Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve

Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked

ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewing in third-party photo editing apps

HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not run from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked

CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps

Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models

Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users

