Ανακοινώθηκε ημερομηνία κυκλοφορίας και τιμή!

Η Sony ανακοίνωσε επίσημα την ημερομηνία κυκλοφορίας και την τιμή του PSVR2, ενώ ανοίγει τις προπαραγγελίες για το νέο VR headset από τις 15 Νοεμβρίου 2022 μέσα από το κατάστημα direct.playstation.com για καταναλωτές σε ΗΠΑ, Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, Ολλανδία, Βέλγιο, Γαλλία, Λουξεμβούργο και Γερμανία.
Τα πράγματα δεν είναι και πολύ ευχάριστα, καθώς το Sony PSVR2 κοστίζει €599.99 και περιλαμβάνει το headset, τα VR2 Sense controllers και ακουστικά stereo, ενώ το Sony PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle κοστίζει €649.99 και περιλαμβάνει προφανώς το παιχνίδι. Σε ό,τι αφορά τα VR2 Sense controllers θα πωλούνται και ξεχωριστά σε τιμή €49.99.
Το Sony PSVR2 θα είναι διαθέσιμο στην αγορά από τις 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2023.
PlayStation VR2 Specifications
|Display method
|OLED
|Panel resolution
|2000 x 2040 per eye
|Panel refresh rate
|90Hz, 120Hz
|Lens separation
|Adjustable
|Field of View
|Approx. 110 degrees
|Sensors
|・Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)・Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
|Cameras
|・4 cameras for headset and controller tracking・IR camera for eye tracking per eye
|Feedback
|Vibration on headset
|Communication with PS5
|USB Type-C®
|Audio
|・Input: Built-in microphone・Output: Stereo headphone jack
PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Specifications
|Buttons
|[Right]PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button[Left]PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button
|Sensing/ Tracking
|Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking
|Feedback
|Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)
|Port
|USB Type-C® port
|Communication
|Bluetooth® Ver5.1
|Battery
|Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery
*Ακολουθήστε το Techgear.gr στο Google News για να ενημερώνεστε άμεσα για όλα τα νέα άρθρα!