The reasons for their decline after a 26-month upward streak

Greek exports declined for the first time after many months of upward trend in April, based on the data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The Greek Exporters Association (SEVE) explained that exports recorded an increase for 26 consecutive months which lasted from February 2021 to March 2023.

In April 2023 exports decreased by 4.3% compared with the same month last year, with January 2021 being the last month in which a decrease was recorded. According to the provisional data announced by ELSTAT, the value of Greek exports fell to 3.954 billion euros in April this year, from 4.133 billion euros in the corresponding month last year.

SEVE noted that the negative situation at the international level, and in particular the pressure on consumers’ income as a result of high inflation has affected the dynamics of the country’s sales abroad.