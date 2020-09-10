Πυρκαγιές: Πορτοκαλί «ομίχλη» κάλυψε το Σαν Φρανσίσκο (βίντεο)

Την πορτοκαλί «ομίχλη» που καλύπτει το Σαν Φρανσίσκο τη στιγμή που περίπου 200 πυρκαγιές κατακαίνε εννέα δυτικές Πολιτείες των ΗΠΑ κατέγραψε drone.

Drone footage captures orange haze looming over San Francisco this afternoon as nearly 200 wildfires burn across the Western U.S. https://t.co/SDbmkKhR2T pic.twitter.com/enCVN4zW0C

Συνολικά από τις πυρκαγιές έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους επτά άτομα, μεταξύ των οποίων και ένα παιδί στην κομητεία Okanogan, ενώ έχουν γίνει στάχτη εκατοντάδες σπίτια.

Ο Μπαράκ Ομπάμα ανέβασε στο Twitter φωτογραφίες από τις πυρκαγιές γράφοντας ότι οι επιπτώσεις της κλιματικής αλλαγής είναι πιο εμφανείς από ποτέ.

The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities. Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it—because it does. pic.twitter.com/gKGegXWxQu

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2020