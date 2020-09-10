Πυρκαγιές: Πορτοκαλί «ομίχλη» κάλυψε το Σαν Φρανσίσκο (βίντεο)

Την πορτοκαλί «ομίχλη» που καλύπτει το Σαν Φρανσίσκο τη στιγμή που περίπου 200 πυρκαγιές κατακαίνε εννέα δυτικές Πολιτείες των ΗΠΑ κατέγραψε drone.

Συνολικά από τις πυρκαγιές έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους επτά άτομα, μεταξύ των οποίων και ένα παιδί στην κομητεία Okanogan, ενώ έχουν γίνει στάχτη εκατοντάδες σπίτια. 

Ο Μπαράκ Ομπάμα ανέβασε στο Twitter φωτογραφίες από τις πυρκαγιές γράφοντας ότι οι επιπτώσεις της κλιματικής αλλαγής είναι πιο εμφανείς από ποτέ.

Κυριακή Κανονίδου

Είμαι η Κυριακή Κανονίδου, δημοσιογράφος και συντάκτρια στο ενημερωτικό site news1.gr

You May Also Like

Σκίτσο του Ηλία Μακρή (27.05.20)

Σκίτσο του Ηλία Μακρή (27.05.20)

Posted on: 27 Μαΐου, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Η βασική έκδοση με 256GB αποθηκευτικό χώρο στα €999;

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Η βασική έκδοση με 256GB αποθηκευτικό χώρο στα €999;

Posted on: 12 Ιουλίου, 2019
Huawei MateBook D14/D15: Τα laptops της εταιρείας έρχονται επίσημα στην Ελλάδα!

Huawei MateBook D14/D15: Τα laptops της εταιρείας έρχονται επίσημα στην Ελλάδα!

Posted on: 19 Φεβρουαρίου, 2020
Elon Musk: Τα αυτόματα βαγόνια της The Boring Company θα μεταφέρουν πεζούς κατά προτεραιότητα! [Video]

Elon Musk: Τα αυτόματα βαγόνια της The Boring Company θα μεταφέρουν πεζούς κατά προτεραιότητα! [Video]

Posted on: 10 Μαρτίου, 2018

Αφήστε μια απάντηση

Η ηλ. διεύθυνση σας δεν δημοσιεύεται. Τα υποχρεωτικά πεδία σημειώνονται με *