Πράγα: Πυροβολισμοί σε Πανεπιστήμιο – Αναφορές και νεκρούς και τραυματίες


Σύμφωνα με την τσεχική αστυνομία, ο δράστης εξουδετερώθηκε – Το περιστατικό συνέβη στο Πανεπιστήμιο του Καρόλου, στην “καρδιά” της πρωτεύουσας της Τσεχίας

Αιματηρή επίθεση με δράστη ελεύθερο σκοπευτή σε Πανεπιστήμιο στην Πράγα σημειώθηκε τo απόγευμα της Πέμπτης. Σύμφωνα με την τσεχική αστυνομία ο δράστης εξουδετερώθηκε. Σύμφωνα με τις τσεχικές αρχές οι νεκροί είναι 15, μαζί με τον δράστη, ενώ οι τραυματίες ανέρχονται σε τουλάχιστον 25, εκ των οποίων οι εννέα νοσηλεύονται σε σοβαρή κατάσταση.

«11 νεκροί συμπεριλαμβανομένου του επιτιθέμενου, 9 τραυματίες σε σοβαρή κατάσταση, 5 – 6 αρκετά έως σοβαρά, έως και 10 ελαφρά τραυματίες. Οι αριθμοί ενδέχεται να αλλάξουν».

Φωτογραφία του υποτιθέμενου δράστη που κυκλοφορεί στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα δεν έχει επιβεβαιωθεί από τις αρχές.

Το περιστατικό συνέβη στη Σχολή Τεχνών του Πανεπιστημίου του Καρόλου στο κέντρο της Πράγας. Ολόκληρο το κτίριο στην πλατεία Γιαν Παλάχ έχει εκκενωθεί και αυτή την ώρα βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη πυροτεχνικός έλεγχος ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία.

Πυροβολισμοί σε Πανεπιστήμιο στην Πράγα – Αναφορές για νεκρούς και τραυματίες

Η τσέχικη αστυνομία με ανάρτηση στο Twitter ανέφερε ότι «άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν από πυροβολισμούς». Παράλληλα οι αρχές απευθύνουν έκκληση στους κατοίκους να μείνουν στα σπίτια τους.

Prague

Σε βίντεο και εικόνες που κυκλοφόρησαν στο διαδίκτυο και τα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης φαίνονται δεκάδες νέοι άνθρωποι να εγκαταλείπουν τρέχοντας το πανεπιστήμιο. 

Σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα των τοπικών μέσων ενημέρωσης, ο δράστης χρησιμοποίησε ένα μακρύκαννο όπλο με διόπτρα.

Πηγή: skai.gr

