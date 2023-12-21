Πράγα: Πυροβολισμοί σε Πανεπιστήμιο – Αναφορές και νεκρούς και τραυματίες

Σύμφωνα με την τσεχική αστυνομία, ο δράστης εξουδετερώθηκε – Το περιστατικό συνέβη στο Πανεπιστήμιο του Καρόλου, στην “καρδιά” της πρωτεύουσας της Τσεχίας

Αιματηρή επίθεση με δράστη ελεύθερο σκοπευτή σε Πανεπιστήμιο στην Πράγα σημειώθηκε τo απόγευμα της Πέμπτης. Σύμφωνα με την τσεχική αστυνομία ο δράστης εξουδετερώθηκε. Σύμφωνα με τις τσεχικές αρχές οι νεκροί είναι 15, μαζί με τον δράστη, ενώ οι τραυματίες ανέρχονται σε τουλάχιστον 25, εκ των οποίων οι εννέα νοσηλεύονται σε σοβαρή κατάσταση.

«11 νεκροί συμπεριλαμβανομένου του επιτιθέμενου, 9 τραυματίες σε σοβαρή κατάσταση, 5 – 6 αρκετά έως σοβαρά, έως και 10 ελαφρά τραυματίες. Οι αριθμοί ενδέχεται να αλλάξουν».

Střelba na FF UK: 11 mrtvých osob včetně útočníka, 9 vážně zraněných, 5-6 středě vážně zraněných, do 10 lehce zraněných. Počty se ještě mohou měnit. — ZZS HMP (@zzshmp) December 21, 2023

Φωτογραφία του υποτιθέμενου δράστη που κυκλοφορεί στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα δεν έχει επιβεβαιωθεί από τις αρχές.

Το περιστατικό συνέβη στη Σχολή Τεχνών του Πανεπιστημίου του Καρόλου στο κέντρο της Πράγας. Ολόκληρο το κτίριο στην πλατεία Γιαν Παλάχ έχει εκκενωθεί και αυτή την ώρα βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη πυροτεχνικός έλεγχος ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία.

LIVE: Prague university shooting leaves several people dead https://t.co/bU8vliEx6D — Reuters (@Reuters) December 21, 2023

Η τσέχικη αστυνομία με ανάρτηση στο Twitter ανέφερε ότι «άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν από πυροβολισμούς». Παράλληλα οι αρχές απευθύνουν έκκληση στους κατοίκους να μείνουν στα σπίτια τους.

Stále probíhá evakuace budovy, jelikož se někteří studenti před střelcem uzamkli v místnostech. pic.twitter.com/Puw5it55h7 — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 21, 2023

Σε βίντεο και εικόνες που κυκλοφόρησαν στο διαδίκτυο και τα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης φαίνονται δεκάδες νέοι άνθρωποι να εγκαταλείπουν τρέχοντας το πανεπιστήμιο.

Σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα των τοπικών μέσων ενημέρωσης, ο δράστης χρησιμοποίησε ένα μακρύκαννο όπλο με διόπτρα.

❗🇨🇿 – UPDATE: The shooter from the University of #Prague is named David Kozak. He shot three people and wounded 20 others. After that, he committed suicide. Kozak opened fire on the fourth floor of the building of the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University. Some students,… pic.twitter.com/EsYkp92EED — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) December 21, 2023

Policie informovala o střelbě na jedné z pražských škol na Náměstí Jana Palacha. Na místě jsou mrtví i zranění!https://t.co/aRbwCMTfIy — TN.cz (@televizninoviny) December 21, 2023

Shocked by the senseless violence of the shooting that claimed several lives today in Prague. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Czech people as a whole. We stand and mourn with you. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 21, 2023

Nesnasim kdyz se pise, ze zemrelo 11 lidi vcetne utocnika. NE! ZEMRELO 10 LIDI a chcipl jeden zmrd. pic.twitter.com/jTkgNJzRts — Jitka Moody (@JitkaMoody) December 21, 2023

Centrum Prahy kolem staroměstské zavřené policií. Zásahovka u fildy… pic.twitter.com/H29FCP8DGC — Lukáš Skládal (@SkladalLukas) December 21, 2023

Na místě máme psycholožku a tým posttraumatické péče. Pomáháme se zraněními @zzshmp a asistujeme @PolicieCZ — Hasiči Praha 🚒 (@HasiciPraha) December 21, 2023

Střelec byl eliminován !!! Celá budova je v současné chvíli evakuována a na místě je několik mrtvých a desítky raněných. — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 21, 2023

‼️#Shooting at a university in the center of #Prague, #CzechRepublic. Prague According to media reports, the attacker used a long-barreled weapon with optics. There are reports of casualties and injuries. At the moment, the entire Jan Palach Square and the surrounding area are… pic.twitter.com/dDw30wdUP6 — Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) December 21, 2023

NEWS‼️ Czech Television is reporting deaths and injuries in shooting at Charles University Faculty of Arts in central Prague pic.twitter.com/m63I1D5nuB — Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) December 21, 2023

There has been a shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy, Charles University, in Prague. There are fatalities and injuries at the scene. Photo: Czech Public TV + https://t.co/r1FiDFYxSk pic.twitter.com/yiqnAIH7cN — Filip Horký (@FilipHorky) December 21, 2023

Shooting in Prague. Gunshots audible in this video. pic.twitter.com/SQKuamHrKm — inverse square law of information propagation (@_inverse_square) December 21, 2023

