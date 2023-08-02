Interest rate spread between new deposits and loans shrinks in June

The interest rate spread between new deposits and loans shrank to 5.51 percentage points in June, according to the Bank of Greece (BoG).

The weighted average interest rate on new deposits increased to 0.31%, while the interest rate on new loans decreased to 5.82%, and the weighted average interest rates on outstanding amounts of deposits and loans increased to 0.37% and 6.14% respectively.

The interest rate spread between outstanding amounts of deposits and loans increased to 5.77 percentage points.

Moreover, the weighted average interest rate on new deposits increased by 3 basis points to 0.31%, compared to the previous month.

More specifically, the average interest rate on overnight deposits placed by households remained unchanged at 0.02%, while the corresponding rate on deposits by non-financial corporations remained almost unchanged at 0.12%.

The average interest rate on deposits from households with an agreed maturity of up to 1 year increased by 11 basis points to 1.42%. The corresponding rate on deposits by non-financial corporations increased by 18 basis points to 2.28%.

The weighted average interest rate on new loans to households and non-financial corporations fell by 22 basis points to 5.82%.

More specifically, the average interest rate on consumer loans without a defined maturity decreased by 14 basis points to 14.87%. The average interest rate on consumer loans with a defined maturity at a floating rate increased by 24 basis points to 12.58%. The average interest rate on housing loans at a floating rate increased by 20 basis points to 4.03% and the average interest rate on new corporate loans without a defined maturity increased by 8 basis points to 6.50%.