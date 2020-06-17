Απόκτησε 40+ παιχνίδια και βιβλία με μόλις €28 και στήριξε τον αγώνα κατά του ρατσισμού

Το κατάστημα itch.io ήταν αυτό που έκανε την αρχή για τη στήριξη των αντιρατσιστικών οργανώσεων προσφέροντας σχεδόν ολόκληρο τον κατάλογο των παιχνιδιών του με μόλις $5! Αποτέλεσμα αυτής της ενέργειας ήταν να συγκεντρωθούν περισσότερα από $8 εκατ. μέσα σε λίγες ημέρες. Σειρά παίρνει τώρα το Humble Bundle με το δικό του εντυπωσιακό πακέτο!
Συγκεκριμένα, στο Fight for Racial Justice Bundle συμπεριλαμβάνονται σπουδαία παιχνίδια, βιβλία και comics συνολικής αξίας $1200+, το οποίο μπορούμε να αποκτήσουμε με μόλις €28! Μέσα σε αυτό βρίσκουμε κορυφαίους τίτλους όπως τα NBA 2K20, BioShock Remastered, Hyper Light Drift κα Spelunky, αλλά και έναν μήνα δωρεάν συνδρομή στο Humble Choice.
Το Fight for Racial Justice Bundle είναι διαθέσιμο έως τις 23 Ιουνίου 2020.
Fight for Racial Justice Bundle – [Humble Bundle Link]
Fight For Racial Justice
Παιχνίδια
- Baba Is You
- Hyper Light Drifter
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- Spelunky
- Football Manager 2020
- Kerbal Space Program
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Observer
- NBA 2K20
- Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Endless Space Collection
- Armello
- Age of Wonders III
- Overlord II
- Surviving Mars
- Kingdom: Classic
- Eastside Hockey Manager
- Gonner Blueberry Edition
- Overgrowth
- Company of Heroes 2
- The Ball
- Super Time Force Ultra
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock 2
- Broken Age
- Newt One
- All You Can Eat
- A New Beginning – Final Cut
- No Time To Explain Remastered
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2
- StarCrossed
- Vertiginous Golf
- EarthNight
- Plunge
- Pesterquest
- Realpolitiks
- Elite Dangerous
- My Memory of Us
- MirrorMoon EP
- In Between
- Gunscape Standard Edition
- Neo Cab
- Regular Human Basketball
- Planet of the Eyes
- Crowntakers
- Framed Collection
- Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker
Βιβλία/Comics
- Attack on Titan Anthology
- Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network
- Shaft: A Complicated Man
- Black History In Its Own Words
- Prince of Cats
- Bitter Root, volume 1
- The Man Who Cried I Am
- Twelve Years A Slave
- Black Women in Science: A Black History Book for Kids
- Starfinder Core Rulebook
- Resist: Tales From A Future Worth Fighting Against
- Falling In Love With Hominids
- Yo, Miss: A Graphic Look at High School
- Six Days in Cincinnati
- Decolonizing Wealth + Audiobook
- The Book of Awesome Black Americans
- Unsung America
- Seven Sisters and a Brother
- The Lessons of Ubuntu: How an African Philosophy Can Inspire Racial Healing in America
- The Power of Protest: A Visual History of the Moments That Changed the World
- Feed The Resistance: Recipes + Ideas for Getting Involved
- We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders
- The Smart Girl’s Guide To Privacy
- The Rust Programming Language