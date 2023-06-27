Adams Group in advanced negotiations for the acquisition of Domiki Kritis

Cyprus firm Adams Group, owned by Dimitrios Koutras, is in advanced negotiations for the acquisition of Domiki Kritis.

Koutras is a former major shareholder of Ellaktor and now has a small percentage in Intrakat.

In particular, the negotiations are at an advanced stage, but an agreement has not yet been reached and therefore the participation of the Adams Group company in the share structure of Domiki Kritis will depend on the outcome of the negotiations about unresolved issues.

Domiki Kritis had revenues of 12.282 million euros in 2022, compared with 11.013 million euros in 2021 (up 11.53%), while operating EBITDA results reached 2.016 million euros, compared with 1.737 million euros.

Profits before taxes totaled 1.491 million euros, compared with 1.606 million euros in the previous year.