Xbox Series X/S: Η λίστα με τα 30 βελτιστοποιημένα games για το λανσάρισμα

Κάτι λιγότερο από ένας μήνας απομένει για την κυκλοφορία των Xbox Series X/S και η Microsoft αποκαλύπτει μια λίστα από 30 βελτιστοποιημένα παιχνίδια που θα είναι διαθέσιμα στην πρεμιέρα τους. Φυσικά, δεν θα είναι μόνο αυτά διαθέσιμα στους gamers, καθώς τα νέα Xbox συνοδεύονται από τη μεγαλύτερη βιβλιοθήκη video games που έχουμε δει ποτέ σε λανσάρισμα παιχνιδοκονσόλας χάριν στην υπηρεσία Game Pass.

Ακολουθεί η πρώτη λίστα και η Microsoft υπόσχεται ότι θα δούμε και άλλα βελτιστοποιημένα παιχνίδια μέσα στους επόμενους μήνες.

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
• Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
• Bright Memory 1.0
• Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
• Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
• Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
• DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)
• Enlisted
• Evergate
• The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
• Fortnite
• Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
• Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
• Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
• Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
• King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
• Maneater (Smart Delivery)
• Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
• NBA 2K21
• Observer: System Redux
• Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
• Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
• Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
• Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
• The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
• War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
• Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
• Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
• WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
• Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
• Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

[Xbox]

Κυριακή Κανονίδου

Είμαι η Κυριακή Κανονίδου, δημοσιογράφος και συντάκτρια στο ενημερωτικό site news1.gr

