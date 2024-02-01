Οι σειρές και οι ταινίες που θα έρθουν στο Netflix μέσα στο 2024 [Video]

Το Netflix παρουσίασε όλες τις τηλεοπτικές σειρές που μπορούμε να περιμένουμε στην πλατφόρμα streaming το 2024. Ο τεράστιος κατάλογος περιλαμβάνει περισσότερους από 50 τίτλους, τόσο αγγλόφωνους όσο και από όλο τον κόσμο. Υπάρχουν ξεχωριστές πρωτότυπες σειρές όπως το 3 Body Problem και αγαπημένες σειρές που επιστρέφουν, όπως η 2η σεζόν του Squid Game.
Η ανακοίνωση των τίτλων ήρθε με την κυκλοφορία του ετήσιου preview trailer του Netflix για το ξεκίνημα της χρονιάς, το οποίο παρουσίασε επίσης όλες τις ταινίες που έρχονται στην υπηρεσία.
Ακολουθούν οι λίστες με τις σειρές και τις ταινίες που θα δούμε στο Netflix μέσα στο 2024.
Τηλεοπτικές Σειρές
- One Day
- Love Is Blind S6
- The Vince Staples Show
- Al Rawabi School for Girls S2
- Ready, Set, Love
- Rhythm + Flow Italy
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6
- The Mire: Millennium
- The Gentlemen
- The Netflix Slam
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race
- Full Swing S2
- Supersex
- The Signal LS
- Young Royals S3
- Girls5eva S3
- 3 Body Problem
- Is It Cake? S3
- Ripley
- The Upshaws Part 5
- A Man in Full
- Buying Beverly Hills S2
- Netflix Is A Joke Fest
- That ‘90s Show S2
- The Green Glove Gang S
- Arcane S2
- American Primeval
- Another Self S2
- Anthracite
- The Asunta Case
- The Believers
- Black Doves
- Bodkin
- Cobra Kai S6
- Crooks S1
- Dead Boy Detectives
- The Decameron
- The Diplomat S2
Ταινίες
- Bitconned
- Society of the Snow
- Good Grief
- Lift
- The Kitchen
- The Greatest Night in Pop
- Orion and the Dark
- Lover, Stalker, Killer
- Players
- Einstein and the Bomb
- Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa
- Through My Window: Looking At You
- Code 8 Part II
- Spaceman
- Damsel
- Irish Wish
- Shirley
- The Casagrandes Movie
- The Beautiful Game
- Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
- Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
- Mother of the Bride
- Thelma the Unicorn
- Hit Man
- The Union
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
- Trigger Warning
- Atlas
- Back in Action
- Carry-On
- A Family Affair
- Gut Health: The Secret Science of Eating
- His Three Daughters
- It’s What’s Inside
- Lonely Planet
- Meet Me Next Christmas
- Our Little Secret
- Rez Ball
- Scoop
- Six Triple Eight
- Spellbound
- The Deliverance
- The Imaginary
- The Piano Lesson
- The Shadow Strays
- The Tearsmith
- That Christmas
- Time Cut
- Ultraman: Rising
- Uglies
- What Jennifer Did
- Woman of the Hour
- Joy